Vimantal police station gets new address
PUNE After almost 13 years, the Vimantal police station, which has its jurisdiction over Viman Nagar and Lohegaon areas has got its own premises at a plot near Khalsa Dairy in Viman Nagar.
Earlier the police station was functioning from a rented building situated on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway.
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta inaugurated the new premises of the police station on Thursday.
Joint CP (law and order) Dr Ravindra Shisve, additional CP (Crime) Ashok Morale, additional CP (east region) Namdev Chavan, additional CP (west region) Sanjay Shinde, DCP (special branch) Mitesh Ghatte, ACP (Yerawada division) Kishor Jadhav and area residents were present during the inaugural function.
Gupta said, “We hope that the area residents will get better services here. The new premises are spacious and will provide the necessary comfort level to the complainants and citizens at large. However, this is not a permanent location for the police station. We will build a state of the art building of the police station.”
Vimantal police station was formed in 2008 when the officiating additional CP (admin) Jalindar Supekar was posted as DCP Zone IV.
Pankaj Deshmukh, DCP (Zone 4), said “ The incumbent senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar, incharge of Vimantal police station, took painstaking efforts to change the infrastructure and location of the police station in its jurisdiction and has done a commendable job for the citizens and the police force.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for stealing gadgets worth ₹19 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox