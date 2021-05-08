Volunteers step in to help deal with the pandemic in Kashmir

A network of local voluntary groups has stepped in by arranging medical oxygen, equipment, ambulance services in Kashmir while a non-governmental organisation has helped the authorities establish a 100-bed hospital to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.

Farooq Ahmad, the founder of Help Poor Voluntary Trust, said all of their 300 oxygen machines and cylinders have been pressed into service for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. He added though they are trained to meet any exigencies dealing with the pandemic has been tough. Ahmad said they often get calls for help in the middle of the night invariably for patients with low oxygen levels. “We try to stabilise patients first at home and then shift them to hospitals in our critical care ambulances,” said Ahmad, whose organisation has a fleet of 12 ambulances.

Authrout, which helped establish the 100-bed hospital, also has a network of volunteers who have been virtually working non-stop particularly for those in need of oxygen. “We are trying our best to help the people and our helpline is working 24x7. At times, we did not even get to have proper sleep as our phones keep ringing,” said a volunteer of the organisation.

Social Reform Organisation (SRO), which was established in 2004 to work for 2005 earthquake victims, has been providing oxygen concentrators, cylinders and medical equipment to Covid-19 patients.

Javeed Ahmad Dar, the SRO chairman, said they get around 150 distress calls every 24 hours and have helped provide almost 750-900 patients oxygen support over the last month. The NGO has also provided ambulance service to around 700 patients. “[We are also] providing other relief measures and supplying lifesaving drugs to many Covid patients. We also arranged plasma for many Covid patients...”

J&K Yateem Foundation has been providing services, especially in Srinagar and Bandipora districts. “We...[have helped] the poor, needy and the destitute for the last 21 years. ...Covid-19 came up as a new challenge. In the beginning, due to lockdown, daily wagers faced difficult times...[and we provided them] food... Currently, the situation is different...now people ask for oxygen concentrators and we have stepped in to provide this facility too. Due to the non-availability of oxygen concentrators in the market, the organisation could not get more machines. We have 40 machines running and ordered more,” said Javeed Jawaad, one of the volunteers of the foundation. “We even gave oxygen cylinders to the district administration in Bandipora.”

Sikh Volunteers Kashmir has been distributing food packets at hospitals and Covid centres. It has also helped conduct 60 cremations across Kashmir and runs a 24x7 helpline for Covid-19 patients.

“We have been working for the last year and have procured 24 oxygen machines and 50 cylinders. We arrange medicines, meals and cremations across Kashmir and resources are arranged through voluntary contributions. Our group is being run by doctors and professionals,” said Jagjeet Singh, a volunteer.

Falah-u-Darein, a volunteer group established two decades ago in Baramulla to help the poor, too, has stepped in to help Covid-19 patients. “We have 35 oxygen concentrators and 10 cylinders which are all with the patients. We only provide oxygen machines to people on the advice of doctors, which has helped many and there is no crisis in our area,” sayid Asif Aziz, a volunteer of the group.

