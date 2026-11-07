Vrindavan widows light diyas of hope at Gopinath Temple

Widows in Vrindavan illuminated the historic Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan as they took part in a special Diwali celebration organised for them, ahead of Diwali. Hundreds of these widows joined for yet another Diwali to communicate the message that times are changing quite in contrast to the days when widows were not allowed to celebrate. Widows celebrating Diwali at Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan (HT Photo)

A large number of widowed women living in various shelter homes gathered at the historic 500-year-old Gopinath Temple on Friday, lit colourful diyas and celebrated Diwali with fervour.

This was part of an initiative to bring widowed women into the mainstream of society and restore their dignity.

Nitya Pathak from the organisation behind this event said, “For generations in India, widows were considered “inauspicious” and excluded from festivals and auspicious occasions. Initiatives like this seek to break that social stigma and ensure their rightful participation in cultural life.

“Thousands of women, mostly from West Bengal, have been living in Vrindavan for decades and were not allowed to take part in rituals. However, in recent years, winds of change have begun to blow through these sacred towns.

“The celebration at the Gopinath Temple marked not just the festival of lights, but also a symbolic illumination of hope, dignity, and inclusion for these women,” Pathak said.

Chavi Dasi, a widow, said, “Motivated by the series of revolutionary initiatives, widowed women are now happy and enjoying their stay in the city of Lord Krishna.”