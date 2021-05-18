Warkari sentiment leans towards pilgrimage not being cancelled this year

PUNE With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing everything in the state to a standstill, the warkari (pilgrim) community is worried about the forthcoming wari (pilgrimage) in June.

The 2020 wari was cancelled and initial talks have begun between the Alandi Devsthan committee and warkari organisations about 2021.

Every year, millions of pilgrims walk from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur, all devotees of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar. Statues of both these saints were taken by bus to Pandharpur last year, with only few warkaris on board.

“Last year, it was a major exception and we all understood the seriousness of cancelling the ari and not gathering millions of people together. A similar situation has occured now, but there is a strong feeling from various Warkari organisations and groups that this year, the walking tradition should be continued. With all the restrictions and rules of the government, we are ready to go to Pandharpur walking, but it should not be cancelled,” said Rajabhau Chopdar, president, Chopdar foundation and one of the organisers of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Pakhi.

Before the pandemic, annually at least 0.4 million warkaris join several dindis (groups) with the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkhis, which start from Alandi and Dehu, respectively.

There are around 250 registered dindis which follow the palkhi on its way to Pandharpur.

Dindis from across Maharashtra start coming to Alandi and Dehu a week before.

Anil Maharaj Gawade, head of a dindi from Satara district, said, “Warkari community is always been patient and follows all the rules and regulations given by the state. The wari itself is so well planned and disciplined that there is no need to give any instructions to warkaris. The sentiment is that the tradition should continue, with a limited number set by the government.”

Recently, an online meeting was held by both the Alandi and Dehu Mandir trust members, with leaders of the warkari community. An official meeting is to be held with the state government officials now.