Warring gives job letters to kin of Mansa farmers killed in stir

The Gidderbaha MLA has also been made in-charge of Mansa district for the Congress; he added that the Punjab government had expedited process of providing financial assistance to farmers as well
Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring handed over appointment letters to family members of seven farmers of Mansa, who were killed in the farm stir. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bathinda Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday, handed over appointment letters to family members of seven farmers of Mansa, who lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Warring reiterated that the Punjab government stood with the farming community and it had expedited the process of providing financial assistance of 5 lakh to the aggrieved families, besides providing jobs to a family member of each deceased farmer. The Gidderbaha legislator has been designated as the minister in-charge of the Mansa district.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
