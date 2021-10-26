Warring gives job letters to kin of Mansa farmers killed in stir

Bathinda Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday, handed over appointment letters to family members of seven farmers of Mansa, who lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Warring reiterated that the Punjab government stood with the farming community and it had expedited the process of providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the aggrieved families, besides providing jobs to a family member of each deceased farmer. The Gidderbaha legislator has been designated as the minister in-charge of the Mansa district.

