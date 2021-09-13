Was infuriated at Rajiv’s appointment as PM: Aiyar

Amritsar Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday said that he was infuriated when Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister, the same day his mother Indira Gandhi had been assassinated.

“What followed was diabolical. There was a massacre of a community going on in India (especially Delhi) and I had decided to not vote for Congress in the election to follow,” he added, speaking about his relationship with Rajiv at an event that Amritsar-based NGO, Phulkari, had organised on Sunday. Former India Today editor and author Kaveree Bamzai was the moderator.

Speaking passionately about his childhood, Aiyar said that contrary to popular belief, he had a modest and strict upbringing. “My father passed away when I was very young, so our mother had to raise us on her own. We were almost on the street after my father’s passing. At times, I didn’t have anything else to wear except my school uniform,” he added.

When asked about the role of women in the former diplomat’s life by Bamzai, Aiyar spoke about his mother and how, despite the hardships she managed to put her everything into her children’s education. He said, “I had a very privileged childhood without being rich: if we didn’t have new clothes that was never a big deal, but my mother made sure I studied at one of the best schools in India.”

Phulkari president Deepa Swani said she was proud of the work her team had done online and very happy to hold their first event, post the Covid-19 pandemic.