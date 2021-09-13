Home / Cities / Others / Was infuriated at Rajiv’s appointment as PM: Aiyar
Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar says he was infuriated at the development; speaks about his childhood at an Amritsar event. (HT Photo)
Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar says he was infuriated at the development; speaks about his childhood at an Amritsar event. (HT Photo)
others

Was infuriated at Rajiv’s appointment as PM: Aiyar

Aiyar was at event that an NGO had organised, and where former India Today editor and author Kaveree Bamzai was the moderator
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:27 AM IST

Amritsar Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday said that he was infuriated when Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister, the same day his mother Indira Gandhi had been assassinated.

“What followed was diabolical. There was a massacre of a community going on in India (especially Delhi) and I had decided to not vote for Congress in the election to follow,” he added, speaking about his relationship with Rajiv at an event that Amritsar-based NGO, Phulkari, had organised on Sunday. Former India Today editor and author Kaveree Bamzai was the moderator.

Speaking passionately about his childhood, Aiyar said that contrary to popular belief, he had a modest and strict upbringing. “My father passed away when I was very young, so our mother had to raise us on her own. We were almost on the street after my father’s passing. At times, I didn’t have anything else to wear except my school uniform,” he added.

When asked about the role of women in the former diplomat’s life by Bamzai, Aiyar spoke about his mother and how, despite the hardships she managed to put her everything into her children’s education. He said, “I had a very privileged childhood without being rich: if we didn’t have new clothes that was never a big deal, but my mother made sure I studied at one of the best schools in India.”

Phulkari president Deepa Swani said she was proud of the work her team had done online and very happy to hold their first event, post the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.