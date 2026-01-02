Water supply to be hit for 10 days in parts of north, west Delhi: DJB

Parts of north and west Delhi are likely to witness water supply disruptions from January 3 to January 12 due to reduced water treatment at the Nangloi water treatment plant (WTP), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said in an advisory. DJB has advised the residents of these areas to store sufficient water for the above period.

The advisory states that the clarifier units of the WTP will undergo maintenance during this period, resulting in low water pressure and shorter durations of supply.

According to officials, the areas likely to be impacted include Nangloi, Paschim Vihar, Mundka, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Mohan Garden colonies, Vikas Nagar colonies. Towards west and southwest , supply is likely to be impacted for Uttam Nagar colonies, Matiala region, Hastsal, Chawla Village and Daulatpur.

The rural belt comprising Dichaon Kalan, Jharoda village, Mitraon village, Hasanpur, Kharkhari, Jhuljhuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffarpur Kalan, Khera Dabar, Malikpur would be impacted along with Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanhera, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages.

DJB has advised the residents of these areas to store sufficient water for the above period. “Water tankers will be available on DJB helpline 1916 or 18001217744. “For local helplines, the residents of Matiala can contact 9650288663, 9750402172, 8920807640 and Uttam Nagar, Vikas Nagar residents can dial 8527995838,” the advisory adds.

The Nangloi facility is one of the nine WTPs in the city, which cumulatively supply 865 MGD (million gallons per day) of potable water to the residents. The Nangloi plant has a capacity to supply 40 MGD water every day. Besides the Nangloi plant, DJB operates plants in Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana, Bhaigirathi plant and Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant.