We have to come together for India to be Vishwa Guru, says Mohan Bhagwat in Muzaffarnagar
Everybody needs to come together so that India can become a Vishwa Guru (world leader), said Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, during a visit to Khatauli area of Muzzaffarnagar.
Bhagwat was addressing a gathering of seers during a programme in Khatauli area of Muzzaffarnagar district on Wednesday.
He visited the Shri Krishan temple in Durgapuri area here and was welcomed by seers amid sounds of conch shells. He prayed at the temple and stayed there for half an hour. From here he reached Naveen Mandi Sthal in Khatauli to participate in a Sant Samagam.
Addressing the gathering of seers, the RSS chief said that “if our country has to become a Vishwa Guru then everyone has to come together to achieve this.” He claimed that the country is already progressing towards becoming a Vishwa Guru and its impact is already being seen worldwide.
For people, their religion is supreme and if they are distracted from it they will lose sustenance, said Bhagwat, adding that the Hindu community should walk the path of religion. Only then will the country become a Vishwa Guru.
Bhagwat said that everybody has their own religion and all should follow their religion.
Minister in the Modi government Sanjeev Baliyan, MLA Vikram Saini , Jila Adhyaksh of BJP Dr. Virpal Nirwal, Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and MLC Vandana Verma were present in the programme.
Later, Bhagwat also attended a programme at the Agriculture University of Meerut. Chidanand Swami of Parmarth Niketan presided over the programme.
