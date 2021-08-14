We will teach patriotism in our schools: Kejriwal

New Delhi: On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal initiated the roll-out of the ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ to be adopted in all Delhi government schools. While receiving a copy of the curriculum from a team comprising education directorate and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) officials, Kejriwal said that while the country had focused on all other subjects over the years, Deshbhakti (patriotism) was not taught in schools.

“We kept on teaching Physics, Chemistry, Maths for 70 years, (but) no one thought of teaching children Deshbhakti. I am delighted that the Deshbhakti curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instil patriotism in young minds,” he said.

The chief minister tweeted to congratulate parents, students, and the education department on the initiation of the curriculum. “The Deshbhakti curriculum is all set to be implemented in Delhi schools on the 75th anniversary of Independence. Love and Patriotism towards the country will help youngsters build India as our freedom fighters aspired it to be,” tweeted Kejriwal. Emphasising on the need to celebrate the spirit of freedom daily, Kejriwal said that the celebration of Independence Day in Delhi government schools will no longer be symbolic, but substantive.

In August 2019, the Aam Aadmi Party promised to introduce Deshbhakti curriculum in all Delhi government schools once re-elected to power. Following the announcement, a committee was constituted by SCERT in October 2019 to prepare the curriculum. Earlier this year in March, while presenting the annual budget, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Deshbhakti curriculum will be introduced in the 2021-22 academic session. Last week, the government announced that the governing council of the SCERT has adopted the framework for the curriculum. According to officials, the government plans to launch the curriculum in public schools as soon as schools reopen.

Aimed at instilling a sense of respect towards constitutional values, the curriculum follows the pedagogical guidelines of the National Curriculum Framework 2005 and ideas of National Curriculum Framework 2020, the government said in a press release on Saturday.

The curriculum framework focused on eight learning outcomes such as self-awareness, self-confidence, problem-solving, practising constitutional values, pluralism and diversity, environmental sustainability, ethical social behaviour, collaboration and social and civic responsibility.

With the goal of creating awareness and inculcating a sense of respect for constitutional values among students, the curriculum will cover three overarching themes: Knowledge (awareness of constitutional values, plurality and diversity, and freedom struggle, among others), Values (honesty, integrity, love and respect for the country) and Behaviour( standing up against injustice, scientific reasoning), the release stated.

The curriculum will be implemented through a 5 stage process that will entail class discussions, team activity among students, and homework to engage with the family and the larger community. Evaluation for the curriculum will be done through self-assessment, peer assessment, and assessment by the teacher on a regular basis.