Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Jan 16-18)

What: Part of the 3rd Print Biennale of India 2026, this sprawling international exhibition features the work of printmaking artists from Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, across diverse artistic practices of the 1980s and 1990s. Curated by Liliam Mariana Boti Llanes, these prints are part of the larger exploration of printmaking styles across the globe. At the same venue, Veda Art Gallery, in conjunction with the Lalit Kala Akademi, also presents Scratched in Memory, showcasing the evocative works of Padma Bhushan, the late Somnath Hore, whose sketches, sculptures and prints were a reaction to major historical crises and events of 20th century Bengal, the Bengal Famine of 1943 and the Tebhaga movement.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 11am-7pm

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights

Entry: Free

Kalai Vizha 2026 (Musical Performance)

What: Kalai Vizha is a heartfelt tribute to the mosaic of Indian culture, celebrated through classical music across languages. Part of this musical extravaganza, Carnatic music prodigy Rahul Vellal and the mellifluous Sai Sisters perform a symphony of Telugu, Sanskrit and Tamil strains. Vellal, proficient across the mridangam and Western Classical piano, is a perfect foil to the vocal range of Sai Kiran and Sai Nivedita, known for their impressive synergy and well-curated repertoire.

When: Saturday; 4-6:30 pm

Where: Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet

Entry: ₹300. Book on BookmyShow.com

Looking Southwards: The DakshinaChitra Vision of Craft, Art, and Cultural Heritage (Art Exhibition)

What: This exhibition centres the South as a critical site of cultural production and lived memory. Curated by Shruti Parthasarathy, the exhibition is an amalgam of artwork from the DakshinaChitra collections, exploring craft and artistic practices within their historical contexts. It is an invitation to linger and engage with questions of regional representation and heritage-making, through narratives from southern India.

When: January 17 (Saturday); 10 am-7pm

Where: Varija Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu

Entry: Free

Couples Not Allowed (Stand Up Comedy)

What: Being single is no joke! At this stand-up comedy show for singles, by singles, expect wisecracks that tackle heartbreak, crazy Tinder profiles, red, green, beige flags and everything in between. Produced by Navin Kumar, featuring Venkat Ramanan and Nilhil Jain, it is a 90-minute English-Tamil rollercoaster ride of life as a single navigating the city.

When: Sunday; 6:30 pm

Where: Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam

Entry: From ₹250. Book on BookmyShow.com

Bowling for Peace: Guitar Prasanna (Musical Performance)

What: Guitar Prasanna performs his soundscapes drawn from a deep love for soulful Carnatic music. A globally acclaimed composer, Prasanna specialises in Carnatic music on the guitar. The New York city resident, known for his creative collaboration with A.R. Rahman has an impressive discography- guitar performances in the score and soundtrack of Dreamworks’ A Hundred Foot Journey, and Disney’s Million Dollar Arm alongside numerous Indian films.

When: Sunday; 8:30 pm

Where: Bay 146, The Savera Hotel, Mylapore

Entry: ₹499. Book on District.in