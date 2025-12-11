Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Dec 12-14)

Messi G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 (Football tournament) Watch the legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi play in a special 7 vs 7 celebrity game.

Watch the legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi play in a special 7 vs 7 celebrity game. There are professional footballers on both teams, which should make for an interesting match. The viewers also get to enjoy a music concert celebrating the legend. Music and football, now that’s some weekend!

When: December 13 (Saturday); 7pm

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Entry: ₹2,250 onwards. Book on district.in

Hyderabad Theatre Festival

The debut edition of the festival in the city has a stellar line-up. Naseeruddin Shah’s acclaimed Ismat Apa Ke Naam, also starring Ratna Pathak and Heeba Shah, is an ode to celebrated author Ismat Chughtai. The actors will present three of her witty, humorous and sarcastic short stories, depicting the life of the middle class in India. Autobiography starring Lillete Dubey, Denzil Smith and Suchitra Pillai is based on Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Marathi work, which tells the story of a famous writer dictating his life story to a younger scholar. And Anupam Kher will appear in his autobiographical solo act Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

When: December 12-14 (Friday-Sunday); 8pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika Auditorium, Hitech City

Entry: ₹1,000 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Golconda Fort Festival (Music and dance)

The majestic Golconda Fort will serve as the backdrop of a grand musical evening, featuring over 130 artists, including folk musicians from Telangana. They will perform tribal traditions of Gussadi, Kommu Koya, Oggu Katha, Burra Katha, Bonalu and Perini Shivathandavam in the afternoon. In the evening, the stage will be set up for the fest’s key event Drums of India, led by Ustad Fazal Qureshi. This one is supposed to be a banger. You can also participate in fort walks held by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad.

When: December 12 (Friday); 3pm onwards

Where: Golconda Fort

Entry: Free, register on BookMyShow

Massano (Music concert)

If trippy music and dance party is your jam, Massano (Sam Rose), an acclaimed DJ from Liverpool, UK will be performing a techno gig in the city. Also a music producer, his performances are known for great sound design, hypnotic grooves and emotive atmospheres.

When: December 14 (Sunday); 7 pm onwards

Where: Quake Arena, CMC Enclave

Entry: ₹599 onwards. Book on skillboxes.com

Celebrating Dashrath Patel (Art exhibition)

Artist, designer, photographer and ceramist, Dashrath Patel (1927 - 2010) was one of the first teachers at NID (National Institute of Design) in Amdavad. A contemporary of MF Husain, VS Gaitonde and Tyeb Mehta, Patel’s works are not often shown in public exhibitions. This is a rare chance to see some of his earliest paintings.

When: December 12 and 13 (Friday and Saturday); 11am-7pm

Where: Srishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills

Entry: Free