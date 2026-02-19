Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Feb 20-22)

Swara Samrat Festival (Music and dance) The lineup of Swara Samrat Festival is a masterclass in culture, featuring Bharatanatyam performance by Malavika Sarukkai. (SSF website)

Saturday and Sunday; 3 PM onwards

Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul Road, Lakdikapul

Experience one of the finest events dedicated to classical music and dance as it celebrates the centenary of Sarod legend Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. The lineup is a masterclass in culture, featuring Bharatanatyam performance by Malavika Sarukkai, santoor presentation by Pandit Satish Vyas and Carnatic vocals by Sanjay Subrahmanyam.

Entry ₹300 onwards on BookMyShow.

SKitS 2026 (Short plays)

Saturday; 7.30 pm

Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, ALIND Employees Colony, Gachibowli

It’s a short-format theatre marathon. From freshers to veterans, actors will perform satire, humour, tragedy, romance and more in just 12 minutes each. You get to watch multiple stories unfold on stage in just one sitting. Plus, you don’t just merely see, you also judge. Vote for your favourite plays for them to win this prestigious competition.

₹300 onwards. To register and know more, check out @dramanon_hyderabad on Instagram.

Jazbaa Ft. Rekha Bhardwaj (Music concert)

Sunday; 7 pm

Shilpakala Vedika, HITEC City

National-award winning Sufi and Bollywood singer Rekha Bharadwaj will regale you with her soulful voice and hits such as Kabira, Namak Ishq Ka and more at this melodious concert. Expect numbers that you can groove to, but also spiritual Sufi numbers that will soothe your nerves. It’s the music therapy you need after a hectic work week.

₹1,499 onwards on BookMyShow

Death Is Nothing But Love (Art exhibition)

Saturday; 11 am to 7 pm

Road no 16, Jubilee Hills

Kolkata-based artist Arpan Sadhukhan contemplates death in his solo exhibition. Drawing from the landscape of survival, erasure and existential unrest within today’s consumerist life, the exhibition reflects on a chaotic, veiled, and almost obsessive attachment to consumption, a love that clings, even beyond death and distress. The showcase features woodcut prints, drawings and sculptures that asks a pertinent question: What remains when everything else is stripped away? Go, watch the show to rethink your consumption habits as well.

Entry is free

Clay Craft ‘26 (Ceramics exhibition)

Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 7 pm

Kamala Hall and Laxman Prasad Atrium, CCT Spaces, Banjara Hill

The Crafts Council of India and Vilasini Reddy, the founder of Hyderabad Potters Market brings together 25-plus clay and ceramic artists from across the country to show their finest works. Expect to see funky plant holders, cool sculptures and unusual mugs and cups at this showcase.

Entry is free

Terracotta mask-making workshop

Saturday; 2 pm onwards

Terrace of Crafts Council of Telangana, CCT Spaces, Road no. 12, Banjara Hills

Ullaskar De, a veteran terracotta artist will teach participants how to shape and sculpt an intricate mask from terracotta. Known for his fine work in the material, De will facilitate a slow, creative afternoon that will not only teach you a new skill but also help you create an art work of your own.

₹2,000. Call 99494 55533 to register