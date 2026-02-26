Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Feb 27-March 1)
LiveWire ft. Ronobir Lahiri (Music performance)
Friday; 9pm onwards
Artistry, NOVOTEL Convention Centre, HITEC City
This gig introduces mix of different sounds in one evening, from Indian classical to electronic and global fusion. It’s curated by Ronobir Lahiri, an American sitarist and vocalist known for blending Indian classical traditions with Western electronic music. Trained under the guidance of Pandit Arvind Parikh, Lahiri uses the sitar to create modern soundscapes, including deep house, downtempo and lounge music. Also on the playlist are live sitar improvisations layered over digital beats and synthesised textures.
₹550 onwards on BookMyShow
The Chromatic Conversation III (Design exhibition)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 11am to 7pm
Kadari Art Gallery, Banjara Hills
At this showcase, functional, table-based design is transformed into high art, making for unique home-decor pieces. Featuring over 30 artists, the event showcases table jewellery in six colour-coded rooms to create an immersive experience that challenges traditional gallery settings. Curated by space designers Eeshaan Kashyap, Supraja Rao and marketing professional Nitya Reddy, the exhibition also includes functional art such as painted brass thalis and sculptural cutlery.
Entry is free
Phulka dots Ft Amruta Bendre (Stand-up comedy)
Friday; 7.30pm
The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli
Laugh away the week’s stress at this stand-up headlined by Amruta Bendre. She is known for the Musical MOMedy format, in which she blends stand-up comedy with musical storytelling, especially Bollywood parodies, to explore themes of motherhood, domestic life, and the daily struggles of a modern homemaker.
₹470 onwards on stubhub.com
Swaranjali (Music concert)
Sunday; 6pm
Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Lakdikapul Road, Saifabad
This Carnatic music concert is your invitation to slow down and take a break from your phone. Sisters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya, the great-granddaughters of the legendary Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi will perform traditional kirtans and ragas and compositions from Carnatic music.
₹324 onwards on BookMyShow
Bridging the Gap Between Analogue and AI (Talk and workshop)
Saturday; 10.30am
Lamakan Cultural Centre, Near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills
Delve deeper into the subject that’s on everyone’s mind at this four-hour-long, dialogue-driven workshop that brings together people from the arts, humanities, social sciences, craft, activism, and education with practitioners working in AI and digital systems. The freewheeling conversation includes structured small-group networking and an open-floor discussion. It also explores how human intuition, lived experience and cultural knowledge intersect with artificial intelligence.
Entry is free