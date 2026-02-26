Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Feb 27-March 1)

LiveWire ft. Ronobir Lahiri (Music performance) Ronobir Lahiri is an American sitarist. (IMDB website)

Friday; 9pm onwards

Artistry, NOVOTEL Convention Centre, HITEC City

This gig introduces mix of different sounds in one evening, from Indian classical to electronic and global fusion. It’s curated by Ronobir Lahiri, an American sitarist and vocalist known for blending Indian classical traditions with Western electronic music. Trained under the guidance of Pandit Arvind Parikh, Lahiri uses the sitar to create modern soundscapes, including deep house, downtempo and lounge music. Also on the playlist are live sitar improvisations layered over digital beats and synthesised textures.

₹550 onwards on BookMyShow

The Chromatic Conversation III (Design exhibition)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 11am to 7pm

Kadari Art Gallery, Banjara Hills

At this showcase, functional, table-based design is transformed into high art, making for unique home-decor pieces. Featuring over 30 artists, the event showcases table jewellery in six colour-coded rooms to create an immersive experience that challenges traditional gallery settings. Curated by space designers Eeshaan Kashyap, Supraja Rao and marketing professional Nitya Reddy, the exhibition also includes functional art such as painted brass thalis and sculptural cutlery.

Entry is free

Phulka dots Ft Amruta Bendre (Stand-up comedy)

Friday; 7.30pm

The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Laugh away the week’s stress at this stand-up headlined by Amruta Bendre. She is known for the Musical MOMedy format, in which she blends stand-up comedy with musical storytelling, especially Bollywood parodies, to explore themes of motherhood, domestic life, and the daily struggles of a modern homemaker.

₹470 onwards on stubhub.com

Swaranjali (Music concert)

Sunday; 6pm

Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Lakdikapul Road, Saifabad

This Carnatic music concert is your invitation to slow down and take a break from your phone. Sisters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya, the great-granddaughters of the legendary Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi will perform traditional kirtans and ragas and compositions from Carnatic music.

₹324 onwards on BookMyShow

Bridging the Gap Between Analogue and AI (Talk and workshop)

Saturday; 10.30am

Lamakan Cultural Centre, Near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

Delve deeper into the subject that’s on everyone’s mind at this four-hour-long, dialogue-driven workshop that brings together people from the arts, humanities, social sciences, craft, activism, and education with practitioners working in AI and digital systems. The freewheeling conversation includes structured small-group networking and an open-floor discussion. It also explores how human intuition, lived experience and cultural knowledge intersect with artificial intelligence.

Entry is free