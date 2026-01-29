Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

A softer kind of stage: Angna 2.0 Akshay Srivastava brings his latest set to an intimate, studio-style setting, with comedy built around everyday absurdities, personal anecdotes, and humour drawn from lived experience (bookmyshow)

What: Angna 2.0 is a celebration of Patna’s grassroots performance culture, spotlighting poetry, storytelling, music, and spoken word in an intimate, community-led setting. Conceived as an open and inclusive event, it prioritises vulnerability, experimentation, and first-person narratives, creating space for emerging voices alongside regular performers.

Over successive editions, Angna has shaped itself into a supportive cultural showcase, where reflective poetry, acoustic sets, and deeply personal storytelling are met with attentiveness. Rather than spotlighting headliners, the format thrives on shared ownership of the stage, enabling performers to test material, explore form, and engage directly with listeners.

When: February 1; noon

Where: Tamashaa

Entry: ₹219

Edgy laughs only: A stand-up night

What: Uncensored: An Adult Comedy Line-up Show continues a template of comedy performances that has steadily reshaped Patna’s appetite for laughs. It brings together young stand-up comics for tight, fast-paced sets built around dating disasters, social awkwardness, everyday absurdities, and taboo humour, with little interest in playing it safe.

Earlier editions have positioned Uncensored as a counterpoint to polished, family-friendly comedy, foregrounding raw storytelling, crowd work, and unfiltered observations. Expect performers to test boundaries, respond to the room, and embrace discomfort as a comic tool. The result is a compact, high-voltage hour of stand-up.

When: February 1, 6 pm

Where: Bifrost Studio

Entry: ₹199 for one; ₹299 for two

Life, in punchlines, via Akshay Srivastava

What: Akshay Srivastava brings his latest set to an intimate, studio-style setting, with comedy built around everyday absurdities, personal anecdotes, and humour drawn from lived experience. The show leans into familiar social situations, small-town observations, and the chaos of ordinary life, with the humour delivered through conversational storytelling.

Expect quick pivots and spontaneous tangents, relatability and immediacy, interaction, exquisite timing, and laughs all around.

When: January 30, 7 pm

Where: Bifrost Studio

Entry: ₹399 for one; ₹699 for couples