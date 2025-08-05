West Bengal man held in Shamli for posing as Hindu saint under fake identity

A 55-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested on Saturday for allegedly living under a false identity for the past two years at a Shani Dev temple in Munti Hasanpur village, Shamli district, said police on Monday. A case has been registered against him under sections related to creating forged documents and hurting religious sentiments. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A case has been registered against him under sections related to creating forged documents and hurting religious sentiments. He was produced before a Kairana court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, they added.

The accused, identified as Imamuddin Ansari, had allegedly been posing as a Hindu saint under the names ‘Baba Balaknathi’ or ‘Baba Bengali’ while living in the temple for the last two years.

Acting on a tip-off, Thanabhawan police raided the temple late Saturday night and took Imamuddin into custody. During interrogation, he was found carrying three Aadhaar cards and one PAN card.

Superintendent of Police Ramsevak Gautam confirmed that one Aadhaar card was in the name of Bangali Nath, C/o Kamalnath, Shakambhari Road, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Saharanpur, while the others listed his real name and original address—Kasba and Police Station Kalchini, District Alipurduar, West Bengal.

During questioning, Imamuddin reportedly confessed he came to Uttar Pradesh about 15 years ago seeking work. After spending years in Saharanpur and nearby areas, he met a local saint named Kamalnath and adopted a new identity, beginning life as a Hindu.

A police team has been sent to West Bengal to verify Imamuddin’s documents, check for any criminal record, and investigate how he forged government IDs.

SP Gautam said no objectionable documents or signs of financial misconduct have been found so far. However, a deeper probe is underway to determine if others helped him obtain fake IDs or hide his identity.