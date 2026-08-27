‘Bitter truth’: PM Narendra Modi calls for India to compete in more Olympic sports to boost medal tally
Narendra Modi made the remarks during a virtual interaction with athletes, students and volunteers gathered at various locations for the Khelo India Dialogue.
Reiterating a point he made in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s Olympic performance can improve only if the country expands the number of sports in which it competes, particularly in disciplines where it has had little or no participation in the past.
Modi made the remarks during a virtual interaction with athletes, students and volunteers gathered at various locations for the Khelo India Dialogue. He clarified that his vision for Indian sport is not limited to winning more medals, but about making sport an integral part of the nation-building process.
“In the Olympics, there are so many different sports... Indian teams don’t even participate in half of them,” Modi said, calling it a “bitter truth”.
At the Paris Olympics in 2024, India competed across 16 sports. It had featured in 16 sports at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as well, while the country participated across 15 sports at the Rio Games in 2016.
“We don’t even compete for a huge chunk of the medal tally. And this has been going on for decades. Other countries of the world win medals in those sports, and we don’t even participate in them.
“To increase our medal tally, we will have to master these sports as well,” he added.
Modi had first raised the issue during his Independence Day speech on August 15, when he also announced a nationwide talent-identification campaign for children aged five to 15 as part of a broader effort to widen India’s Olympic participation.
“On this 15th August, I have presented India’s sports vision for the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. When I talk about sports... it is not merely about winning medals.
“It is a campaign to integrate India’s sporting power and youth power together in the construction of a developed India,” he said.
The Prime Minister also underlined the role of the talent-identification programme in building a broader sporting ecosystem, arguing that children should not simply be guided towards the sport they happen to like, but towards disciplines for which their abilities naturally suit them.
“I announced a big talent hunt to identify kids from 5 to 15 years of age. We do not need to look only at which sport a child is interested in, but also at which sport they are best suited for. We have to train them accordingly.
“You will have the full support of the government in this. Our government is fully determined to build a modern sports ecosystem for the 21st century,” he said.
The comments are part of Modi’s broader vision for the 2036 Olympics, which India has formally expressed interest in hosting in Ahmedabad.
“We have decided that the 2036 Olympics should be held in India. But in 2036, in the disciplines in which India does not play today, in the disciplines in which India does not qualify, in the events that India has left aside, three-fourths of them are waiting for us. India will focus on them, and for this, we are also running a talent identification campaign,” Modi had said from the Red Fort.
“If we need athletes for 2036, then today, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted from village to village, city to city, school to school, to identify sporting talent. We have to focus on the children between the ages of five and fifteen, on our daughters. Their abilities will be assessed, and they will then receive specialised training to develop them into good athletes who can represent the country,” he had added.
The emphasis, therefore, is not simply on finding more medal winners in sports where India is already competitive, but on building a wider Olympic base over the next decade.
For Modi, the starting point is identifying sporting talent early and creating pathways into disciplines where India has traditionally had little representation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More