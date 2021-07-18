West Champaran hooch deaths: 46 held for involvement in sale of liquor; show-cause issued to five cops

Bettiah and Bagaha police on Sunday arrested 46 people for their alleged involvement in the sale of liquor at Maguraha Deoraj village in Ramnagar block of West Champaran while show-cause notices were issued to two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) among five police officials in connection with 16 suspected hooch deaths in separate villages in the district over the week, officials said.

Two chowkidars belonging to Sabeya and Jogiya villages have also been suspended, police said.

A press release, issued by the West Champaran district administration, said that around 263 litres of liquor was destroyed and all 46 arrested accused have been sent to jail in this regard on Sunday.

A day after the suspension of Lauriya police station in-charge KP Yadav, besides shunting out all the staff attached with the police station, the district administration on Sunday issued show-cause notices to Narkatiaganj SDPO Kundan Kumar and Ramnagar SDPO Arjun Lal, besides three other police officials, including station house officers (SHOs) of Sikarpur (in Narkatiaganj) and Ramnagar.

In yet another development, two villagers lost their eyesight following the consumption of spurious liquor a week ago.

Nur Alam Khan (45), a resident of Harniya Tola of Maguraha Deoraj, left for treatment at a hospital in Nepal on Sunday, while Sukhal Miyan reportedly undergone treatment at Ramnagar.

“Though I recovered from the illness after the treatment, my eyesight has gone forever,” said Sukhal Miyan talking to HT.

The development came after the deaths of 16 persons in separate villages falling under Lauriya and Ramnagar constituency of West Champaran recently. In a written statement to the district administration on Saturday, family members of 12 deceased accepted the deaths occurred owing to consumption of spurious liquor.