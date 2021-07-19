Home / Cities / Others / West Champaran hooch deaths: 56 held for liquor smuggling
Bettiah and Bagaha police Monday arrested 56 people for their alleged involvement in liquor smuggling and seized around 346 litres of liquor during a special drive
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Bettiah and Bagaha police Monday arrested 56 people for their alleged involvement in liquor smuggling and seized around 346 litres of liquor during a special drive.

In a press release, Bettiah police mentioned that the total seizure included 312 litres of country liquor, 33 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor 10 litres of spirit, besides three motorcycles and a mobile.

“All the arrested persons have been sent to jail,” mentioned the press release.

At least 16 people died in West Champaran after allegedly consuming spurious liquor recently.

