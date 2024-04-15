Wheat procurement: Ensure farmers face no inconvenience, says spl secy

Apart from instructing the officials concerned to complete all the necessary arrangements at the wheat procurement centres, special secretary, revenue department has also stressed on keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of the farmers during the procurement process. (Pic for representation)

Prem Prakash Singh, special secretary, revenue department, Uttar Pradesh government/nodal officer, Varanasi division reviewed the status of wheat procurement in Varanasi division on Monday.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

So far, 359 purchasing centres have been opened in the division against 338 wheat purchasing centres proposed by the government. Till now, 2388.22 MT of wheat has been purchased from 504 farmers against which ₹226.28 lakh has been paid to the farmers.

The special secretary further directed the officers concerned to make progress in purchasing wheat by going door to door and ensure payment to farmers within the stipulated time period of 48 hours.

He instructed that procurement should be started at all the centres of all the agencies in the districts and continuous monitoring of wheat procurement being done by private traders in the district should be done.

District food marketing officers of Chandauli and Ghazipur were instructed to do regular monitoring so that wheat is not transported to other states through middlemen.

A total of 13,947 farmers have been registered in the division and further instructions were given to complete the verification to avoid any inconvenience.

The nodal officer inspected the Pahadiya depot of the Food Corporation of India for the storage of wheat in Varanasi district.