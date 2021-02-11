Why Fadnavis now a key BJP cog in Pune’s power wheel
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is now concentrating on Pune city, as there are rumours that some BJP corporators from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are in contact with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Last week, Fadnavis took a two-day residential camp of elected members from the PMC in Mumbai in at the Rambhau Mhalgi academy.
Before that, he visited the PMC to launch the Bhama Askhed water project.
With Fadnavis regularly keep tabs on Pune city, sources from the BJP, on condition of anonymity, said, “Fadnavis is ensuring that in the upcoming municipal elections, BJP does not lose power in Pune city.”
Recently, BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and MP Girish Bapat also took a review meeting of the various development projects in the PMC.
Fadnavis has now ensured that the Pune BJP unit would be under his leadership.
Both Bapat and Patil were not present for the meeting on Thursday.
Patil was in the city, but did not attend the meeting. All of the BJP’s MLAs were present for the meeting at the PMC.
