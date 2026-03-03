Wife sets husband on fire in Maharajganj village, absconds

In a case of alleged domestic violence, a 62-year-old woman has been accused of setting her 66-year-old husband on fire after pouring diesel on him and locking the room before fleeing. The incident occurred in Tola Pipra under Banspar village in Maharajganj district and came to light on Tuesday morning. Police said preliminary investigation points to a long-standing domestic dispute, though the exact motive is yet to be established. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police said village chowkidar Habeeb lodged a written complaint at Shyamdeurwa police station, following which an FIR was registered.

The deceased has been identified as Rampati (66), while his wife Sumitra (62) is absconding. A case has been registered against her under relevant sections and the body sent for postmortem.

Station house officer Abhishek Singh said preliminary investigation points to a long-standing domestic dispute, though the exact motive is yet to be established.

According to police, Rampati was inside his bedroom when his wife allegedly poured diesel on him, set him ablaze, locked the room from outside and fled. When police reached the spot, they found the man severely burnt inside the locked room.

Villagers said Sumitra had earlier lived in Mumbai, where she met Rampati, a street vendor. The couple later married and moved to Pipra Tola, Sumitra’s parental village. Their relationship had reportedly been strained for years due to frequent disputes.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused.