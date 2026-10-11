Chicago Marathon 2026 tracking: How to track runners live, start time and where to watch
Chicago Marathon 2026 tracking: Find the race start time, learn how to track runners live using the ChiMarathon app and watch live coverage online.
The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 11, at Grant Park in Chicago. The race is expected to attract thousands of runners, and organisers have made it easy for friends and family to follow participants throughout the event.
Runners can be tracked live through the official ChiMarathon app, which offers unlimited live race-day runner tracking. The app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
How to track Chicago Marathon runners
To track a runner, users can search for the participant by name in the ChiMarathon app and add them to their favourites list. This allows them to follow the runner's progress during the marathon, as noted by NBC Chicago.
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The app allows users to track up to 20 runners at the same time. This feature can help families and friends follow multiple participants during the race without having to search for each runner repeatedly.
The ChiMarathon app also offers an interactive course map, a schedule of events, race photographs and participant bib information. These features help spectators follow the race and find information about registered runners.
Chicago Marathon start time
The 2026 Chicago Marathon will begin at around 7 am on Sunday, October 11, at Grant Park. A record number of runners applied to participate in this year's event, according to NBC Chicago.
Chicago Marathon live stream: Where to watch
Viewers who cannot attend the marathon in person can watch live coverage on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago. The race will be available to watch on television and through online streaming platforms.
The marathon coverage will also be available on NBC Chicago's free, 24/7 streaming channel, NBC 5 Chicago News. The channel can be accessed through Peacock, Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto TV, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity and FreeVee.
Chicago Marathon finish-line live coverage
An exclusive finish-line camera will stream live on NBCChicago.com and the NBC 5 Chicago News Streaming Channel from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday.
Spanish-speaking viewers can watch the marathon's Spanish-language broadcast on TelemundoChicago.com and through the Telemundo Chicago app.
For additional information about the race, runner tracking and event arrangements can visit the official Chicago Marathon spectator information page.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More