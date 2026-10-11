Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami shines on return as Bengal bowl out Delhi

Mohammed Shami started yet another domestic season on a commanding note, taking 4/30 to help Bengal dismiss Delhi for 240 on the opening day of their Group C Ranji Trophy encounter at Kalyani on Sunday. His figures crowned a disciplined effort from a seam attack that made the ball move, denied Delhi easy scoring and repeatedly exposed uncertainty outside off-stump. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy match against Delhi in Kalyani (PTI)

Shami, 36, was not alone in setting the tone after Bengal elected to bowl. Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar also troubled Delhi through the morning, making the ball come in and leave the batters. Sanat Sangwan was the first to fall, Akash Deep getting one to nip back from just wide of off-stump and take the top of leg-stump. It was an early warning that the crease offered little security.

Yash Dhull struggled to settle against the movement. Akash kept pinning him on the pads, while Dhull tried to counter the swing by coming forward. He managed to drive Akash, but the shot lacked the pace to reach the boundary. The pressure eventually told. Attempting to play forward against the moving ball, Dhull edged Shami behind to Abishek Porel.

Delhi reached lunch at 89/3 with Ayush Badoni on 13 and Ayush Doseja on 25. The score suggested a recovery was possible, but the reprieve proved temporary. Sarthak Ranjan and Doseja added 47, offering resistance through a period when Bengal had to work harder for a breakthrough. Doseja in particular looked capable of anchoring the innings, showing patience as the bowlers maintained their lines.

Badoni’s dismissal reopened the door. In the sixth over after lunch, he chased a Mukesh Kumar delivery wide of off-stump and offered a simple catch. Anuj Rawat followed when Akash Deep finally found the answer to a recurring contest: after taking a middle-stump guard and trying to negotiate several incoming deliveries, Rawat was trapped leg before by Akash with a delivery that came back sharply.

Doseja’s innings ended on 45, a substantial contribution undone by a plumb lbw off Shami, who by then had a remarkable economy of just one. It was a costly loss for Delhi, who had needed their set batter to turn resistance into a platform. Off-spinner Aamir Gani continued to make inroads. Dev Lakra attacked a ball in his hitting arc but drove it straight to Mukesh Kumar at mid-off, reducing Delhi to 148/7.

At tea, Delhi were 164/7, with Divij Mehra on 12 and Hrithik Shokeen on 10. Their task was to extend the innings and give the bowlers something to defend, but Shami returned to ensure the tail could not contribute anything meaningful. Mehra hesitated between leaving and playing, only for the ball to ricochet off him and crash into the stumps.

Shokeen and the remaining batters could not change the direction of the innings. Navdeep Saini, after occupying the crease for 38 balls, was trapped on the back leg by Gani. Shami’s four-wicket haul gave Bengal the standout individual performance, while Gani’s strikes and the early work of Akash Deep and Mukesh made it a collective dismantling.

The value of Shami’s return was in the method as much as the figures. He offered no easy release, kept batters unsure of whether to play or leave, and turned that uncertainty into wickets. Delhi’s 240 was not a total built on sustained control, it was the product of brief resistance interrupted by movement, pressure and poor choices. Bengal’s attack had kept the innings in check from the first spell to the last, and Shami supplied the decisive blows along with a fabulous economy of 1.71.