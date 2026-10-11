IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Another run-fest in Indore? India, West Indies brace for high-scoring clash

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India's captain Shreyas Iyer, right, and West Indies' captain Shai Hope at toss during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi

IND vs WI Live score, 3rd T20I: Another high-scoring contest in store in Indore? Flat pitches and record-breaking run-chases have been the theme of West Indies' white-ball tour of India, leaving bowlers with little room to breathe. India head coach Gautam Gambhir came to his bowlers' defence but also acknowledged that they need to find a way to turn things around. In Lucknow, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 powered India to victory. Shai Hope responded with a century of his own as West Indies chased down 250 despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Who will come out on top today? ...Read More

In Lucknow, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 powered India to victory. Shai Hope responded with a century of his own as West Indies chased down 250 despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay. Who will come out on top today?