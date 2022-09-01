Home / Cities / Others / Wildlife SOS rescues yet another peacock in Agra

The bird, which had sought refuge inside a house in Shahganj area, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the NGO’s transit facility.

An injured peahen (Indian Peafowl) was rescued by the Wildlife SOS rapid response unit after it was attacked by monkeys and later chased by feral dogs in Bhogipura area of Shahganj locality in Agra.

“Last month alone, our team rescued more than 20 peacocks from such situations in and around Agra,” said Baiju Raj MV, director- conservation projects, Wildlife SOS.

“The Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Commonly referred to as the peacock, it has adapted well to human-dominated landscapes,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO,Wildlife SOS.

“In the latest case, the neighbours had witnessed the peahen being attacked by monkeys on a tree and later being chased by dogs. To save itself, the bird took refuge in a house and, much to everyone’s surprise, was perched atop the television set inside the dining room, informed a press statement issued by public relation office of wildlife SOS.

The family immediately informed the forest department and the Wildlife SOS was alerted. Subsequently, a two-member team was deployed at the site to rescue the bird.

The peahen was later taken to the Wildlife SOS transit care facility as it had sustained minor abrasion wounds under the wings. “After providing all the necessary medication and treatment, the bird was later released back into its natural habitat,” the release stated.

In a separate but similar incident, a peahen who was attacked by dogs took shelter under the stairs of a house in Shri Ram Nirvana Colony located on Gwalior Road in Agra and from where it was rescued.

