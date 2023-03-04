Home / Cities / Others / Will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats with our alliances in 2024: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2023 09:19 PM IST

VARANASI Slamming BJP governments at the Centre and the state, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that those in power have no answers to Opposition’s queries on inflation, unemployment and crumbling health infrastructure. He added that his party, along with alliances, will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024.

During the media interaction, Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the state government’s ‘bulldozer policy’. (HT Photo)
The former U.P. chief minister made the comments while interacting with media persons in the Senpur village of Azamgarh. He had come to express condolences on the death of Lali Devi, the wife of his SP’s general secretary Balram Yadav.

During the media interaction, Yadav also slammed the state government’s ‘bulldozer policy’. He said that the country should be run by the constitution and not by the bulldozer policy. On the occasion, Yadav reiterated his demand for a caste census.

The SP chief also called upon the youth to teach a lesson to the BJP in 2024. “Had there been an SP government in U.P, there would have been an international match in Azamgarh. The government is talking big about the international airport in Azamgarh but there is no mention (about the fund allocated for its development) in the budget,” said Yadav.

He added that the BJP has not been able to assess the causes of its defeat in recent by-polls in Mainpuri. BJP lost election in Mainpuri because it failed to control inflation while not being able to provide employment and better health facilities, said the former CM.

