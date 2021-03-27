‘Will cut electricity to 16 states if govt doesn’t consider demands’: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait threatened to cut the electricity line to 16 states if the central government doesn’t give in to the farmers’ demands. Tikait’s comments came during his media interaction in Bharatpur on Saturday while on his way to a mahapanchayat in Dausa, Rajasthan.

“There is no government in the Centre while traders are ruling the country. They have sold out all government institutes and people of the country need to kick them out of the government,” said Tikait.

“Any party becomes dictator if it gets a full majority in Parliament or assembly. The central government is planning to sell out the land of farmers while the public faces unemployment and starvation,” he said.

“I think the farmer agitation will continue for five or six months. It’s unfortunate for a democracy that there is no opposition. Farmers’ stir on the road would ideally have been fought in Parliament if the opposition was alive,” said Tikait.

Farmers are committed to continuing their agitation against the black farm laws, he added.