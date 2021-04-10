Will move SC in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case: HSGMC chief Daduwal

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Baljit Singh Daduwal on Saturday said it will soon move the Supreme Court to demand justice in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case. In a press conference, Daduwal, a radical Sikh preacher, claimed that the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had failed to make any headway in cases of sacrilege of Sikh religious scriptures and the death of two persons in police firing in October 2015.

“The Sikh sangat has no faith left in the Congress government and it will have an adverse electoral impact on the party in assembly polls scheduled next year,” Daduwal claimed, adding that Punjab government should approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Punjab and Haryana high court that quashes probe reports that the state police’s special investigation team (SIT) had submitted in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing. Daduwal alleged that Amarinder has a hidden pact with the Badal family and the government was working to protect them.

“In the run-up to 2017 assembly polls, Amarinder announced that arresting those behind incidents of sacrilege and subsequent deaths of two persons in the police firing will be his priority. Four years on, there has been no progress in any case. Now, the HSGMC will ensure that families affected by police firing get legal support,” Daduwal claimed.

He also questioned jathedar Dhian Singh Mand for withdrawing Insaf Morcha in December 2018. “Mand was leading the anti-sacrilege agitation, that lasted for 192 days, when it was ended suddenly on the promises made by Congress government. Victims’ families have told me that they have not got justice, so Mand should start a dharna outside the residence of the CM. Sikh sangat is still waiting for promises he made to be fulfilled,” said the Sikh preacher.