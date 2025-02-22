Will not allow mills to close: Khanna

HT Correspondent Khanna had to intervene when Malik was not satisfied with the reply that minister Anil Rajbhar gave in the House. (HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday asserted that the interests of farmers and workers would be protected, and action would be taken against those working against them.

The issue came up following a question by Samajwadi Party member Pankaj Malik during Question Hour in the state legislative assembly.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said the state government was committed to watching the interests of workers and would not allow sugar mills to close. He said labourers were getting their wages and the sugar mills should be allowed to run.

“Industry faced closure in states like West Bengal. The mills have closed in Kanpur which was once known as another Manchester (Manchester of the East). The interests of workers lies in running the sugar mills,” Khanna said.

Khanna had to intervene when Malik was not satisfied with the reply that minister Anil Rajbhar gave in the House. A heated exchange was witnessed as Malik said Rajbhar was not giving replies to his questions.

Rajbhar said he had acted on each complaint that Malik has given to him and inspection of all the sugar mills, barring two, has been carried out. He said the two remaining mills will be inspected soon.

“The Yogi government’s priority is farmers. This is unpardonable. We have acted every time you have brought any issue to our notice. We got inspection carried out in the sugar mills you have named in the House or to me. Only two sugar mills are left, and we will carry out inspection there too. We will not compromise with the interests of farmers. We will act against those acting against workers,” Rajbhar said.