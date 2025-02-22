Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will not allow mills to close: Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Feb 22, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The issue came up following a question by Samajwadi Party member Pankaj Malik during Question Hour in the state legislative assembly.

HT Correspondent

Khanna had to intervene when Malik was not satisfied with the reply that minister Anil Rajbhar gave in the House. (HT File Photo)
Khanna had to intervene when Malik was not satisfied with the reply that minister Anil Rajbhar gave in the House. (HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday asserted that the interests of farmers and workers would be protected, and action would be taken against those working against them.

The issue came up following a question by Samajwadi Party member Pankaj Malik during Question Hour in the state legislative assembly.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said the state government was committed to watching the interests of workers and would not allow sugar mills to close. He said labourers were getting their wages and the sugar mills should be allowed to run.

“Industry faced closure in states like West Bengal. The mills have closed in Kanpur which was once known as another Manchester (Manchester of the East). The interests of workers lies in running the sugar mills,” Khanna said.

Khanna had to intervene when Malik was not satisfied with the reply that minister Anil Rajbhar gave in the House. A heated exchange was witnessed as Malik said Rajbhar was not giving replies to his questions.

Rajbhar said he had acted on each complaint that Malik has given to him and inspection of all the sugar mills, barring two, has been carried out. He said the two remaining mills will be inspected soon.

“The Yogi government’s priority is farmers. This is unpardonable. We have acted every time you have brought any issue to our notice. We got inspection carried out in the sugar mills you have named in the House or to me. Only two sugar mills are left, and we will carry out inspection there too. We will not compromise with the interests of farmers. We will act against those acting against workers,” Rajbhar said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On