Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (HT Photo)
Will not compromise with Badals till I am alive: Sukhdev Dhindsa

A long-time veteran Akali, who had parted ways with the SAD after differences over Panthic issues emerged between them, Dhindsa was in town to address the first conference of his newly formed party at Gurudwara Nankiana Sahib
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) president and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, 84, said on Sunday that he has promised the sangat that as long as he is alive, he would not compromise with the Badal family.

A long-time veteran Akali, who had parted ways with the SAD after differences over Panthic issues emerged between them, Dhindsa was in town to address the first conference of his newly formed party at Gurudwara Nankiana Sahib in Sangrur. Accompanied by his son and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa, the senior Dhindsa called upon Panth supporters in Punjab to build a common front for the benefit the state.

“The SAD led by the Badal family has evoked anger for its betrayal of the Panth and Punjab. By deviating from the Panthic agenda, Sukhbir Singh Badal has severely weakened the community. I will not compromise with the Badals as long as I am alive,” he added.

Parminder, a former finance minister of the state, accused chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal of engaging in the politics of ‘false promises’.

