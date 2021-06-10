Woman, 5 daughters found dead on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh

The bodies of a woman and her five daughters, aged between 10 and 17, were found on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district hours after they went missing, police said on Thursday.

Mahasamund police superintendent Prafull Thakur said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered. “The woman was missing since last [Wednesday] night along with her daughters, but her husband did not inform the police and was searching for them at their relatives’ places. On Thursday morning, someone saw the bodies on the tracks and informed the police,” said Thakur. He added that there was a fight between the husband and wife over some issue related to dinner on Wednesday night.

“The woman left the home along with her daughters after the fight. Prima facie, it looks like a suicide case and investigation of the case is going on,” said Thakur.

Do you need help or know anyone who does? Help is just a call away. Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090