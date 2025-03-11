Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman abducts 3-month-old nephew to settle down with paramour; held

PTI |
Mar 11, 2025 09:20 AM IST

Woman abducts 3-month-old nephew to settle down with paramour; held

Palghar, A 38-year-old married woman allegedly abducted her three-month-old nephew in Maharashtra's Palghar district to pose to her paramour that the baby was theirs in a bid to start a new life with him, police said on Tuesday.

Woman abducts 3-month-old nephew to settle down with paramour; held
Woman abducts 3-month-old nephew to settle down with paramour; held

The woman had taken the baby to Nalanda in Bihar from where police rescued the infant and arrested the woman on Sunday, they said.

The woman allegedly abducted the son of her sister-in-law from Mandvi in Vasai area of Palghar on February 18 afternoon under the pretext of taking him for an outing and fled, Mandvi police station's inspector Sanjay Hazare said.

After being unable to locate them, the child's family lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered under section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , he said.

The Mandvi police launched an extensive investigation, using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, to track the woman. They later came to know she was in Nalanda, Bihar, the official said.

The police from here subsequently went to Nalanda where they sought the assistance from the police's Divisional Intelligence Unit .

The Mandvi police, in coordination with the Nalanda DIU and local police, raided some houses in a locality at Suryachak village, Mirnagar, near Bihar-Jharkhand border and found the woman with the child in a house, the official said.

The child was rescued and reunited with his family, and the woman was brought back to Mandvi on Sunday, he said.

During interrogation, the woman told the police that she was married and had three children, but wanted to start a new life with her paramour in Bihar, the official said.

The woman had not informed her paramour that she was already married and had children, the police said.

She created an impression of being single and newly pregnant, following which she abducted her sister-in-law's son and pretended to her paramour that the child was theirs, the official said.

She also showed the baby to her paramour over video call to convince him of her story, he said.

The woman's plan was to settle down with her paramour, using the child as proof of their supposed new beginning, the official said.

Further investigation into the case was on, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On