Woman, cousin arrested for husband’s murder in Aligarh

A woman, along with her cousin brother, was arrested for the alleged murder of her husband in a village under the jurisdiction of Gangiri police station in Aligarh on Friday. The accused woman was reportedly involved in an illicit relationship with the co-accused, who shot dead the husband. The woman did not inform the police about her husband's murder.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aligarh, Amrit Jain, stated that information was received on June 18 regarding the discovery of the body of 30-year-old Rishi Singh, a resident of Nagla Himachal village, within the limits of Gangiri police station.

A case was registered based on a complaint by Rahul Kumar, the deceased’s brother, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the wife, Lalita Yadav, and her cousin Neeresh at Gangiri police station.

“Both accused were arrested on Friday near Naugawan crossing in Aligarh. Based on clues provided by Neeresh, a country-made pistol was recovered. Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 3/25/27 of the Arms Act were added to the case,” informed SP Rural, Aligarh.

During interrogation, Lalita confessed that she had been married to Rishi for four years. Rishi, who was a driver, often stayed away from home. Lalita frequently visited her aunt’s house, where she met her unmarried cousin Neeresh. She admitted to having an illicit relationship with Neeresh, and they planned to eliminate Rishi, who stood in their way.

“Rishi discovered Lalita’s affair and asked her not to allow Neeresh into their house. However, she refused to follow these instructions. On the night of June 17-18, Neeresh came to Rishi’s house and had drinks while Lalita was away. After midnight, Neeresh shot Rishi and informed Lalita, who did not report the murder to the police or relatives,” said SP Amrit Jain.

Both accused were sent to judicial custody following court orders after their presentation in Aligarh.