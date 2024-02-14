Woman critical after stalker attacks her with glass bottle in Goa: Police

A woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday morning with a glass bottle by a man previously accused of stalking her in Goa’s Usgao area, police said. Police arrested Manthan Gaude, (24), on Wednesday after he tried to flee and jumped off a bridge into a rivulet. (Representative file photo)

Police arrested Manthan Gaude, (24), on Wednesday after he tried to flee and jumped off a bridge into a rivulet.

“Gaude, who is a resident of Pali-Usgao, has been arrested after a brief pursuit and has been booked for attempted murder,” a police official said.

Following a complaint from the woman eight days back, the police had issued a warning to Gaude to not communicate with her and to restrain from approaching her.

According to police, Gaude attacked the woman when she was on her way to work at a mushroom factory at around 7am on Wednesday morning leaving her seriously injured.

Passersby came to her rescue who then took her to a hospital where her condition is critical.