Woman critical after stalker attacks her with glass bottle in Goa: Police
Following a complaint from the woman eight days back, the police had issued a warning to Gaude to not communicate with her and to restrain from approaching her
A woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday morning with a glass bottle by a man previously accused of stalking her in Goa’s Usgao area, police said.
Police arrested Manthan Gaude, (24), on Wednesday after he tried to flee and jumped off a bridge into a rivulet.
“Gaude, who is a resident of Pali-Usgao, has been arrested after a brief pursuit and has been booked for attempted murder,” a police official said.
According to police, Gaude attacked the woman when she was on her way to work at a mushroom factory at around 7am on Wednesday morning leaving her seriously injured.
Passersby came to her rescue who then took her to a hospital where her condition is critical.