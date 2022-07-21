Woman crossing road killed in Lalru hit-and-run
A 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit her while she was crossing the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Gholumajra village in Lalru on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Phoolwati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.
Police said Phoolwati fell on the road as the car hit her and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene.
“The unidentified driver has been booked and we are checking CCTV cameras near the accident spot to identify the car and trace its driver,” said Mandeep Singh, in-charge, Lalru Police Post.
The deceased is survived by her husband and four minor children. After autopsy, her body was handed to the family members.
Passenger killed as speeding e-rickshaw overturns in Manimajra
A speeding e-rickshaw overturned near the Sports Complex in Manimajra on Tuesday, leaving a passenger dead.
The deceased was identified as Vidya, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra.
Her son Prem Singh told the police that he and his mother had hailed the e-rickshaw to visit a market. On the way, the driver, who was speeding, lost control of the e-rickshaw and it overturned.
His mother sustained head injuries in the mishap and was rushed to PGIMER, but could not survive.
The e-rickshaw driver, Ramu Dass, of Manimajra, was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.
-
SC asks Chandigarh admn, MHA to meet and iron out pending policy issues
The bench of justice Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath observed, “As per the status report filed, we find that the Chandigarh administration is passing on the burden of certain issues on theeping in view the issues involved, we direct adviser to the Chandigarh administration to meet Ashutosh Agnihotri, joint secretary, MHA, and iron out the issues which can be decided by mutual discussion.”
-
Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.
-
Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of ₹3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.
-
HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.
-
Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.
