Woman dies after being hit by speeding vehicle on Golf Course Road

Gurugram: A 27-year-old woman allegedly died after being hit by a speeding SUV while she was trying to cross the Golf Course Road (GCR), police said on Tuesday. A commuter had arranged a vehicle and rushed her to a private hospital in Sector-53. Later, she was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi for further treatment, where she died on Sunday night. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the incident took place in front of the entrance of the La Lagune society in Sector-54 at about 6.25 pm on February 8 from where the deceased, Nasima Khatoon, had stepped out. They said that she worked in several apartments in the society as a domestic help.

A senior police officer said that she was trying to cross the road while wheeling her bicycle when a speeding Mahindra XUV-700, with a registration number of Bahadurgarh district, hit her.

“She was flung in the air. Her cycle was completely mangled. She sustained severe injuries on her head, face and chest besides fractures in her limbs,” he said.

During the investigation, it emerged that the spot from where she was trying to cross GCR to reach her home in Sector-53, neither had any cut, gap or foot overbridge.

According to the police, a commuter had arranged a vehicle and rushed her to a private hospital in Sector-53. Later, she was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi for further treatment by her husband Animul Haque, where she died on Sunday night.

Inspector Rajender Singh, station house officer of Sector-53 police station, said the commuter who had helped the woman, had told the police the partial registration number and description of the vehicle that had hit her.

“We scanned footage of GMDA CCTV cameras on GCR and traced the SUV which matched the details shared by the commuter. We will arrest the driver soon,” he said.

Singh said none including the private hospital informed the police about the accident. “We were informed only after she died. We will take action against the hospital for not informing the police about such a case,” he added.

Based on Haque’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the errant driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 police station on Monday evening.