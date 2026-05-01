Woman found dead with slit throat at Meerut home, probe on

A 27-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her sleep after her throat was slit while she lay beside her three young daughters in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut district on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday morning, said police on Friday. Police are currently questioning neighbours and examining potential leads to determine the motive behind the brutal killing (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim has been identified as Kausar. According to police, she was asleep in a first-floor room of her home with her three daughters when an unidentified assailant allegedly entered and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.

All three of her daughters were in the room at the time of the attack, but they were not harmed, police said, adding that Kausar’s husband, Shakeb, was not at home at the time of the incident, as he had gone to the local mandi.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene, secured the scene, and took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination. A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence from the room.

Superintendent of police (SP) City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale confirmed that the victim’s husband was away at the time of the incident. “The crime took place during the night while the woman was asleep. A detailed investigation is underway, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused as soon as possible,” he said.

Police are currently questioning neighbours and examining potential leads to determine the motive behind the brutal killing. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.