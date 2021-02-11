IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect

Police said they have recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used for killing the duo. Forensic experts have been called and the postmortem report of the two was awaited
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:56 AM IST

A 28-year-old married woman and her friend were found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Wednesday, said police superintendent Hariprasath S. He added prima-facie the woman’s husband, who works in Chennai, is suspected of having murdered the two.

“Eyewitnesses from the spot told police that....[the husband] suddenly arrived and caught the two [together]... He lost his cool and attacked them with a sharp-edge weapon and fled.” He added the woman’s in-laws and two children too left the murder scene.

Also Read | Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment

Hariprasath S said they haverecovered the sharp-edge weapon. He added forensic experts were called and the postmortem report of the two was awaited.

Police cited preliminary probe and said the woman and her friend were neighbours. They continued their relationship after the woman got married.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Police said they have recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used for killing the duo. Forensic experts have been called and the postmortem report of the two was awaited
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Thane coastal road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased. (HT PHOTO)
The Thane coastal road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased. (HT PHOTO)
others

TMC finalises DPR for Thane coastal road

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now finalised the detailed project report (DPR) of the 13-kilometre coastal road from Kharegaon to Gaimukh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The couple revealed that they were there to sell the child to a couple for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The couple revealed that they were there to sell the child to a couple for 5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

4 held for selling 8-month-old girl for 5 lakh in Virar

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Four persons – Gurwari alias Manju Sonjit Mandal and her husband Sonjit Mandal, Anita Vinoba Bhave and Dr Jiten Bala have been arrested by the Virar police for allegedly selling an eight-month-old infant girl for purportedly 5 lakh on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the market inside Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats at Narela in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
A view of the market inside Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats at Narela in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
others

DDA allocates 3,500cr for infra projects in next year’s budget

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:08 AM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allocated over 3,500 crore to infrastructure projects with a special focus on environment in its budget for the next financial year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be setting up six more air quality monitoring systems in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Six parked Shivshahi buses “set on fire” in Satara; 1 person detained for questioning

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Satara Police have detained one person into custody for questioning after six Shivshahi buses parked at the state bus-stand were set on fire on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE A presentation on Covid-19 by senior doctors in the city noted that patients lost an incredible amount of weight during treatment and reported anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder among those who had recovered
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE The district on Wednesday reported two deaths due to Covid-related infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE Land acquisition for the Pune metro car shed is in its final stage and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expected to start work there soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu and Congress candidates releasing the party manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at a hotel in Phase 9 on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu and Congress candidates releasing the party manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at a hotel in Phase 9 on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
others

Mohali MC polls: Congress manifesto promises bus stand in centre of city

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Party also promises to establish one more fire station, cow shed and a local bus service, besides underground parking under all public parks in the city if voted to power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

15,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported so far... but Covid issues in Europe raise challenges for exporters

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:31 PM IST
PUNE Grape exports from Maharashtra have begun for this season, but exporters are facing various problems this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Europe
READ FULL STORY
Close
With ex-officio member votes, the TRS strength goes up to 88, MIM 54 and BJP 49 leading to total 193. There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent (97) of the members to conduct Mayor Elections and whichever candidate secures more number of votes will be elected as the Mayor.(PTI File)
With ex-officio member votes, the TRS strength goes up to 88, MIM 54 and BJP 49 leading to total 193. There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent (97) of the members to conduct Mayor Elections and whichever candidate secures more number of votes will be elected as the Mayor.(PTI File)
others

GHMC Mayoral poll: TRS likely to emerge victorious on February 11

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The BJP's strength has come down to 47 following the death of one of its members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Man, his four minor sons found dead in Rajasthan

By Sohail Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Police said the man was alcoholic would often beat his sons and wife under the influence of alcohol. The bodies would be handed over to the relatives after their post-mortem
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s history goes back 2000 years… Satavahana era revealed

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
So far, the story of Pune has taken us through obscure lanes of prehistoric and proto-historic periods, where we witnessed the activities of early Punekars
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi

By Aabshar H Quazi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Deepak Shah sustained bullet injuries on his legs after being shot at while he was raising funds for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Police said two accused have been arrested in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP