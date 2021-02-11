Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect
A 28-year-old married woman and her friend were found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Wednesday, said police superintendent Hariprasath S. He added prima-facie the woman’s husband, who works in Chennai, is suspected of having murdered the two.
“Eyewitnesses from the spot told police that....[the husband] suddenly arrived and caught the two [together]... He lost his cool and attacked them with a sharp-edge weapon and fled.” He added the woman’s in-laws and two children too left the murder scene.
Also Read | Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment
Hariprasath S said they haverecovered the sharp-edge weapon. He added forensic experts were called and the postmortem report of the two was awaited.
Police cited preliminary probe and said the woman and her friend were neighbours. They continued their relationship after the woman got married.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC finalises DPR for Thane coastal road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held for selling 8-month-old girl for ₹5 lakh in Virar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA allocates ₹3,500cr for infra projects in next year’s budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six parked Shivshahi buses “set on fire” in Satara; 1 person detained for questioning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC polls: Congress manifesto promises bus stand in centre of city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported so far... but Covid issues in Europe raise challenges for exporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GHMC Mayoral poll: TRS likely to emerge victorious on February 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, his four minor sons found dead in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s history goes back 2000 years… Satavahana era revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox