Woman, her five kids charred to death as hut catches fire in Kushinagar

LUCKNOW Six members of a family, including five minor children -- all aged between 1 and 10 years, were burnt alive after a massive fire engulfed their entire house in the Kushinagar district in the wee hours of Thursday. The fire led to an explosion in an LPG cylinder placed inside and engulfed the entire hut. (HT Photo)

The incident took place in Urdaha village under Ramkola police station limits. This is the second such incident in the same police station limits of Kushinagar district in the last 45 days.

Sharing further details, Gorakhpur range Inspector General (IG) of Police, J Ravinder Goud, said that the victims have been identified as -- Sangeeta Devi (35) and her five kids, including three sons Ankit (10), Laxmina (9), and Munna (1), and two daughters Reeta (3) and Geeta (2). He said the initial examination suggests that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit when the woman and her kids were sleeping inside their hut around 12.30 am on Thursday.

He said that the fire led to an explosion in an LPG cylinder placed inside and engulfed the entire hut. The family never got a chance to escape from the hut. The senior cop further said that all six victims were charred to death even as villagers tried to rescue them by throwing water with buckets on the hut.

Sangeeta’s husband Naomi Khatik and his parents were sleeping outside the hut when the fire broke out and therefore, they remained unhurt in the incident, added the IG.

Earlier on May 10, a similar fire had broken out in the Maghi Mathi village under Ramkola police station limits while a woman was cooking food in the afternoon. The victims included a woman identified as Fatima (30), and her four minor girls -- Rukaiya (6), Amna (4), Ayesha (2), Khadija (2 months), and their grandparents Moti Rani (66), and Shafeeq (72). The only two persons in the family to survive the inferno were one of the five minor sisters Kulsum (8) and her father Shohrat, an auto driver, who was out of the house for work.