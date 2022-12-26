Home / Cities / Others / Woman injured in acid attack in Assam’s Sonitpur; accused arrested

Woman injured in acid attack in Assam's Sonitpur; accused arrested

Published on Dec 26, 2022

A woman in Assam’s Sonitpur district was allegedly attacked with acid by a businessman, police said on Monday

The attack took place at Rakhyasmari in Dhekiajuli (Representative Photo)
By Utpal Parashar

A woman in Assam’s Sonitpur district was allegedly attacked with acid by a businessman, police said on Monday. She has sustained burn injuries in the attack, they said.

According to police, the alleged incident took place at 3:00pm on Sunday when the woman, in her early 30s, was accosted by the accused on a road at Rakhyasmari in Dhekiajuli and threw acid on her.

“Both, the accused and victim are known to each other. The accused, who is married, was in a relationship with the woman, who is unmarried. They also had some differences over money,” said Sushanta Biswa Sarma, superintendent of police (SP), Sonitpur.

Police said that the woman was admitted to a hospital in Tezpur city and her condition is stable. Meanwhile, the accused businessman, identified as Vatsu Kar, was arrested on Monday and an investigation into the matter has been launched, the SP said.

According to hospital staff, the woman sustained nearly 15% burn injuries in the alleged attack.

“Parts of her neck, head, shoulder and hands have got burned. The injuries are not severe and she should be discharged in a few days,” an employee of the hospital told reporters.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region.

