Delhi acid attack: Flipkart says Agra-based firm sold acid

Updated on Dec 20, 2022 03:55 AM IST

Two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid at a Class 12 girl near the Dwarka Metro station in south-west Delhi. The police had arrested three suspects, including a person who stalked the victim

Doctors the Safdarjung Hospital had earlier said that the girl suffered 7-8% burns with injuries near her eyes. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Online shopping company Flipkart has told the Delhi Police that an Agra-based firm had sold the acid that was allegedly used by two people to attack a Class 12 girl on December 14, in south-west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area, officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

Police had arrested three people in connection with the case, including a stalker.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused bought the acid online on Flipkart. The Delhi Police had written to Flipkart asking then to provide information about the seller and details of the online payment. The company was also asked to furnish information related to compliance of regulations related to sale of acid.

An investigator said that the e-commerce website has shared the details of the seller. “The person who had sold the product online has been traced to Agra. The acid was bought for 600. A team will be sent to the city for further investigation and to ascertain if norms were followed,” the officer said.

The incident took place when the girl was on her way to school. Two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid-like substance at her near the Dwarka Metro station in south-west Delhi. The attack was caught on CCTV and soon after, the teenager was seen shaking and moving around vigorously.

Doctors the Safdarjung Hospital had earlier said that the girl suffered 7-8% burns with injuries near her eyes.

The Supreme Court had in 2013 banned the sale of acid over the counter following a rise in acid attacks. The court had also put in place restrictions for those selling acid - only licensed shop owners can sell acid, they must be registered and they must keep a register of those buying acid from them. Those buying acid also need to give a reason and ID proof.

Story Saved
