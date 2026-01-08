Woman killed while resisting daughter’s abduction in Meerut

An incident of abduction and murder triggered tension in Kapsad village under the Sardhana police station area of Meerut district, where a 45-year-old Scheduled Caste woman was killed while trying to save her daughter (20) from being abducted by a group of youths. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The main accused belongs to the Thakur community, and according to locals, the assault and abduction was a result of the girl refusing to befriend him. However, the police have officially not reached any conclusion.

The victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Thursday evening, prompting heavy police deployment in the village and swift administrative action.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 am on Thursday when the woman was heading to the fields with her daughter. Near the village canal, identified as the rajbaha, Paras Som and his associates allegedly stopped the mother and daughter. The accused reportedly began misbehaving with the girl. When the mother objected, the youths abused her and assaulted her.

During the attack, the woman was struck on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her unconscious. The accused then abducted the girl and fled the spot.

Family members rushed to the scene after being informed and immediately shifted the critically injured woman to SDS Global Hospital in Modipuram. Doctors confirmed that she had suffered severe head injuries. Despite efforts, she died during treatment at around 4:30 pm.

The woman’s death led to heightened tension in Kapsad village, with widespread anger among members of the Scheduled Caste community. Anticipating a possible law-and-order situation, the police administration deployed additional force in the village. Continuous patrolling is underway, and residents are being urged to maintain peace.

Senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada said that five police teams have been constituted under the superintendent of police (rural) to recover the abducted girl and arrest the main accused along with others involved in the crime. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts.

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Azad Samaj Party visited the village and met the victim’s family to express their condolences.

Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan termed the incident “completely unacceptable” and said the party stands firmly with the victim’s family. He warned that if strict and prompt action is not taken against the accused, the party will launch a protest.

A delegation from the Azad Samaj Party also met the bereaved family. Party district president advocate Charan Singh described the incident as extremely serious from a judicial perspective and said it symbolises a broader collective struggle for justice. He demanded swift action and strict punishment for those responsible.