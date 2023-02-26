Woman kills second husband, his two minor sons in Gorakhpur

In a sensational incident late on Saturday night, a woman slit the throat of her second husband and two stepchildren, in Sahab Ghanj ward number 5 under the Sahjanwa police station of the district. Superintendent of police (SP) North Manoj Kumar Awasthi confirmed the incident and said police had arrested Nilam from the spot and had initiated interrogation. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident took place late at night at around 1.30 am. The reason behind the triple murder is stated to be a property dispute. Accused Nilam Gupta had asked her husband Awadesh to name his properties after her, but he did not agree. The police are investigating other aspects as well.

Superintendent of police (SP) North Manoj Kumar Awasthi confirmed the incident and said police had arrested Nilam from the spot and had initiated interrogation. When police personnel reached the spot, they found three bodies in a pool of blood, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Awadhesh Gupta (40) and his two minor children, according to SP city’s Krishna Kumar Bishnoi. According to reports, after the death of his first wife in 2020, Awadhesh Gupta married Nilam Gupta eight months ago. After her second marriage, Nilam and her 12-year-old daughter were living Awadesh.

Abdur Rahman