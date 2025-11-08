Woman, lover held for killing husband in Meerut

A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Meerut’s Parikshitgarh area on Thursday, police said on Friday. During the investigation, police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and three live cartridges. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused, identified as Anjali, had been involved in an extramarital affair with Ajay Singh for over a year and a half. After her husband, Rahul Kumar, came to know about the relationship and frequent disputes broke out between the couple. Eventually, Anjali and her lover conspired to murder Rahul.

According to police, Ajay Singh shot Rahul Kumar three times, before informing Anjali about the act. The duo was however arrested after police traced their phone records and analysed CCTV footage that linked them to the crime.

Rahul Kumar, a farmer from Agwanpur village, left home around 8 pm on November 1, stating he was going to meet someone. When he did not return, his father, Tekchand, filed a missing person’s complaint at the Chitwana police outpost.

Two days later, villagers found Rahul’s body in a nearby forest with three gunshot wounds to the chest, and three spent cartridges were recovered. Tekchand identified the body as his son’s.

Police examined CCTV footage and Rahul’s call records, which led them to his wife Anjali and her lover Ajay, an employee at a private firm. The two had been in a relationship for about 18 months, and Rahul’s suspicions had recently caused tension between them.

During the investigation, police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and three live cartridges. Following Tekchand’s complaint, a case was registered, and both accused were arrested.

Ajay confessed to being in a year-long relationship with Anjali, meeting her at hotels and sometimes at her home. He told police that after Rahul discovered their affair, frequent quarrels broke out, and Anjali urged him to kill Rahul so they could live together.

Ajay told police that on November 1, he lured Rahul out of his home under a pretext. During an argument, he shot Rahul once from the front, again from behind as he tried to flee, and a third time in the chest, killing him instantly.

Superintendent of police (SP) (Rural) Abhijeet Singh said a special team was constituted to probe the murder. “Through analysis of CCTV footage, electronic surveillance, and call records, the suspects were identified. The frequent contact between the deceased’s wife and the accused provided the key lead,” he said.

Both Anjali and Ajay confessed to their roles in the crime and have been sent to jail.