Woman molested near Gorakhpur Rly Stn

Three unidentified youths abducted a 25-year-old woman from the Gorakhpur Railway Station and molested her, late on Wednesday night.

They also beat up the victim when she cried for help. The victim reached the Gorakhpur Railway Police station on Wednesday night and narrated her ordeal.

SP, GRP, Awadesh Singh said that SP, city, K K Vishnoi reached the spot and sent the victim to BRD Medical College for treatment.

Singh said the woman, a resident of Maharajganj district, was living near the Dharamshala Bazar bridge outside platform number 1. She alleged that she was abducted by three youths who took turns to rape her near Dharamshala Bazar Mandi railway line, Singh said.

He said that GRP personnel are trying to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV cameras.

The victim had left her house after a fight with her husband and was searching for a shelter in Gorakhpur for the past one week.

HTC/Agencies