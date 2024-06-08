Woman shot on Dwarka e-way by bike-borne men, 4 held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Saturday arrested four suspects, including a lawyer who had allegedly shot at a 35-year-old woman on Friday night on the Dwarka Expressway. The suspects had intercepted her two-wheeler and had allegedly shot her in the waist, police said adding that two of them were professional shooters. The accused were identified as advocate Nitish Bhardwaj, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Gurugram, Gulshan Thakur of Darbhanga in Bihar, Raja, a resident of Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Bunty, a resident of Chilla village in Nuh. (HT PHOTO)

Bhardwaj is the prime accused in the case, police said.

According to investigators, the victim Pallavi Sharma met Bhardwaj when she was dealing with a case of domestic violence and physical assault by her husband.

During this time, Sharma developed a friendship with Bhardwaj. The prime accused has claimed that after some time, Sharma started harassing him due to which he had planned to murder her.

A senior police officer said that Bhardwaj also tried to cause an accident but the plan did not succeed and Sharma escaped unhurt. Then Bhardwaj met Gulshan through one of his friends. Gulshan, on the instructions of Bhardwaj, got Raja and Bunty to murder Sharma and also provided a motorbike and weapons for the crime.

The incident took place near a petrol pump at about 9.20pm on the Dwarka Expressway on Friday when Sharma was going for some work on her two-wheeler.

As soon as she reached the petrol pump, two bike-borne assailants came from behind and shot her in the back. She fell down and the bullet penetrated her stomach, police said. After getting information, a police team from the Rajendra Park police station reached the spot and informed her family, police officials said.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the bullet hit her waist and exited from her stomach. “The suspects immediately fled from the spot. Some cab drivers admitted the woman to a nearby private hospital, where she is still believed to be unconscious. The victim’s scooter and slippers were taken into police custody as per the procedure,” he said.

Rajkumar Sharma, the victim’s father has said he was not aware of any rivalry. “My daughter is still unconscious. She was married many years ago in a family that is settled in Chandigarh. Currently, she was living in Sector 102 with her two sons aged 12 and 7 after separating from her husband. She has been living there for the last 13 years,” he said.

Following a complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 307 (murder attempt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station.