Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Amroha, two held

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in broad daylight in Pachokara village, under the Amroha Dehat police station area of Amroha, on Wednesday afternoon, said police on Thursday. SP Anand stated that the main accused Dheeraj and his brother Neeraj have been arrested and sent to jail. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Dheeraj Kumar, the main accused, and his brother, Neeraj. Both were later sent to jail, police added.

According to police, Dheeraj had been in a romantic relationship with the deceased, 35-year-old Ruby, for nearly four years. However, over the past four months, Ruby had stopped communicating with him. Despite repeated attempts, when she refused to talk to him, Dheeraj allegedly lost control and stabbed her to death.

The victim, Ruby, was a Dalit resident of Pachokara village, while the accused, Dheeraj, was her neighbour and belongs to the Valmiki community. Police said Dheeraj stabbed Ruby multiple times with a knife outside his own house, killing her on the spot. After the attack, he allegedly hid in a nearby house.

Following the murder, angry family members of the deceased vandalised two houses belonging to the accused, creating a tense atmosphere in the village.

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand, along with police personnel from five police stations, rushed to the spot. After nearly six hours of counselling and persuasion, the agitated crowd was pacified, and the body was taken into police custody for post-mortem.

On Thursday, SP Anand stated that the main accused Dheeraj and his brother Neeraj have been arrested and sent to jail. The knife used in the murder has also been recovered. Further legal proceedings are underway.