Woman sub-inspector among two cops held for demanding 50k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 04:32 am IST

A woman sub-inspector in charge of a Women’s Pink Booth in Muradnagar and a head constable were arrested on Saturday by a team of the anti-corruption unit from Meerut for allegedly demanding a bribe of 50,000 from a man, Ghaziabad police said.

Pink Booths are special police units meant to handle complaints related to women. (Representative photo)

Officials said the accused SI, Priya Singh, was in charge of the Pink Booth at Muradnagar, while head constable Shahid was also posted there. They were allegedly demanding the bribe from Rajneesh Tyagi, who faces a case of dowry and domestic violence.

“On complaint, SI Priya Singh and head constable Shahid were trapped and nabbed red-handed by a team of the anti-corruption unit from Meerut. A case will soon be filed against them under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Modinagar police station. The investigation will be done by the anti-corruption unit,” said Amit Saxena, ACP of the Modinagar circle.

Tyagi, a resident of Meerut, said he is on bail in the dowry and domestic violence case. He alleged that the accused demanded 50,000, following which he approached the anti-corruption unit and a trap was laid.

“The SI was taking up investigation of my case, and she demanded 2 lakh. She was pressuring me and told me that she would get me and my family members booked in cases, and we would not be able to get bail,” Tyagi said, adding that four members of his family were named in the case.

To be sure, “Pink Booths,” are special police units meant to handle complaints related to women.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Woman sub-inspector among two cops held for demanding 50k bribe
