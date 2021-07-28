Woman, three kids’ murder case workedout, two arrested

Agra Two people, including a relative, were arrested for the ghastly murder of a divorced woman and her three children in Kuncha Sadhuram locallity here on July 21. One of the accused is still absconding and hunt for him is on.

According to police, the killings were the outcome of money transactions that took place between the main accused and the victim woman who were cousins. The children were killed because they knew the main accused who was a frequent visitor to their house and owed ₹3 lakh to the woman.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, inspector general (IG) of Agra range Naveen Arora claimed that the blind case had been worked out with the arrest of two people, including the main accused.

“These three accused were Santosh Rathore, Anshul Rathore and Dheeru Valmiki. Santosh Rathore, the main accused, was related to the victim woman Rekha Rathore and they used to celebrate Rakshabandhan,” informed Arora.

“Santosh Rathore had taken about ₹2 to 3 lakh from Rekha Rathore as well as a scooter. Santosh believed that Rekha might have received heavy cash after being divorced from her husband. So, he planned to eliminate her. He took two of his associates Anshul Rathore and Dheeru Valmiki to her house on July 21. Santosh had assured his associates of a share in the loot,” said the IG.

“It is believed that the three accused stayed for three to four hours in the house and first killed Rekha and then her three minor children before moving out with cash and jewellery. The accused had brought tablets to intoxicate the children and killed all with knife and scissors one by one,” said Arora.

“Santosh Rathore and Dheeru Valmiki have been arrested and search is on to nab Anshul Rathore who too is related to Santosh Rathore. The successful police team has been awarded Rs. 25,000,” added Naveen Arora.