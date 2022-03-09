Women’s Day: Women take out march, demand complete ban on liquor across Uttar Pradesh
VARANASI Demanding complete ban on liquor in entire Uttar Pradesh, women took out a march in Nagepur village, a Saansad Adarsh Gram in Varanasi district, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. They also staged a protest against domestic violence.
Soni of Kishori Sangathan said that liquor should be banned in the entire state similar to Bihar. “Liquor spoils lives of people who become habitual of it. It is one of the many causes of domestic violence,” she said.
Anita, convener of the Mahila Sangathan, said that alcohol was the biggest culprit of domestic violence, harassment and crime against women. That’s why banning liquor was need of the hour, she added.
Nand Lal Master, a social worker, said that the rally started from Lok Samiti Ashram in Nagepur and passed through different parts of the village. Women and girls holding placards and banners participated in the march. They also demanded that the inequality in society should be eliminated. Master, convener of the Lok Samiti, said that violence against women was a big issue in rural pockets.
Among those who participated in the march, included Anita, Asha, Soni, Seema, Manjeeta, Madhubala, Shambano, Vidya, Vinod, Pooja, Sitara Suman, Preeti, Neetu, Sushma, Nandlal Master, Amit, Shyamsunder, Rambachan, Sunil, Mukesh Jhanjharwal, Ajay Pal, Shashank, Panchmukhi, Saroj, Shivkumar, Amit, Sandeep, Govinda, Kalavati and Shanti. The March was led by Soni, Anita Patel, Saroj and the vote of thanks was proposed by Asha Rai.
